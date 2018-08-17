Ryan Reynolds broke an X-Men prop in Deadpool 2

From Digital Spy

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is nothing but trouble – that's part of his charm. But we didn't think he would be, y'know, break-a-historical-prop trouble.

Ryan and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch revealed just how costly the Merc with a Mouth can be during the commentary for the sequel, where it was revealed the actor broke an X-Men prop.

In the scene, new resident of the X-Mansion Deadpool is seen breaking Professor X's vitally important, and presumably priceless, mutant-seeking machine Cerebro.

Except that wasn't Deadpool, that was Ryan Reynolds. The person. In real-life.

"It always appealed to us, the idea of [Deadpool] misusing Cerebro essentially, not knowing what it's actually for," David Leitch said, before Ryan revealed the truth (via Comicbook.com).

"That was an actual accident on the day," he said. "I didn't mean to do that at all. It just snapped."

Turning up the guilt factor a notch, David explained that Cerebro was actually sourced from X-Men's "archive of stuff". "So you actually broke a historical X-Men prop," he revealed.

Well, shit.

That's not the only titbit that's surfaced thanks to Deadpool 2's commentary – David Leitch also used it to break fans' hearts with one admission.

One of Deadpool 2's most complained-about moments was arguably (spoiler!) the death of Wade Wilson's other half Vanessa, but as if that wasn't painful enough, Leitch revealed in the commentary that killing her off wasn't their initial intention at all.





Deadpool 2 is available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on September 17 in the UK. US fans will get the disc versions on August 21.

