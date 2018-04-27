Ryan Reynolds As Deadpool Hilariously Ruins Hugh Jackman's Birthday Message

Hugh Jackman’s fake feud with fellow “X-Men” star Ryan Reynolds shows no signs of slowing down.

On Friday, a bathrobed Jackman tweeted video of himself attempting to record a birthday message for an unidentified person. But the Wolverine actor is hilariously interrupted by Reynolds, who viewers soon discover is lounging behind him on a bed ― wearing full Deadpool attire.

Check out the clip here:

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message .... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynoldspic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

Jackman, in a tweet now going viral, lightheartedly dubbed Reynolds “the least greatest showman.” People online approve:

You guys! stay well legends... — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) April 27, 2018

You two together, it's too much for me, my heart explodes with love — Fernanda Lopes (@Fernand99689461) April 27, 2018

The video also is prompting many people to ask the same question:

Does @VancityReynolds just wear the dead pool suit 24/7 we need answers! — Caro (@khaleesicaro) April 27, 2018

Does he just live in that costume on set? I mean I would. — KingArthurWasAPirate (@pirate_king_art) April 27, 2018

Deadline reports that Reynolds and Jackman recently got together to film an opening sequence for 20th Century Fox’s presentation at CinemaCon, so it’s likely the video was filmed then.

Reynolds ― who has a history of pullingpranks on Twitter ― has previously trolled Jackman on-screen, over a letter he wrote to his wife, and with this horrifying impersonation:

Jackman, meanwhile, shared this amusing video when Reynolds was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

It’s all in good fun, evidenced by Reynolds once calling his acting counterpart “one of the best human beings.”

Aww, #FriendGoals.