Ryan Reynolds doesn't think there will be a 'Deadpool 3'

Ryan Reynolds is knee-deep in the press tour for Deadpool 2 but has recently said that he doesn’t think there will be a third instalment.

The first film was released to both critical and commercial acclaim in 2016 after a campaign to get the film made by fans when test footage was leaked online.

The campaign paid off not just for Deadpool fans, and Ryan Reynolds, but also 20th Century Fox who have reinvigorated their flagging Marvel franchise with these R-rated offshoots, including last year’s Oscar-nominated Logan.

Reynolds discussed a third Deadpool film while promoting the latest sequel in Korea, explaining that it’s probably going to be more of a team-up rather than a solo film.





“For Deadpool 3, it’s an odd thing to say, but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” he said at a press conference captured by StarNews Korea. “I think going forward it will be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.

“The X-Force is much different than say the Avengers. X-Force is made up of a team that is very morally flexible…so you’re dealing with this rag-tag group of men and women who don’t have the strong moral compass that they Avengers do or X-Men.”

X-Force will be introduced in Deadpool 2 which sees the Merc with the Mouth recruiting a team to take on Cable (Josh Brolin) who has come back in time to take out a kid, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s breakout star Julian Dennison.

The X-Force team is made up of Domino (Zazie Beats), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Rictor (Bill Skarsgard), and Pete Wisdom (Rob Delaney).

It certainly makes sense to keep the team together for the third movie, but Reynolds is still holding out for an outing with Hugh Jackman.

“I know it’s a pipe dream that would never come true but I’d love to see a Deadpool Logan movie,” he said.

“A ‘Wolvipool’ if I may, that would be fun.”

Deadpool 2 is out on May 16

