Ryan Reynolds filmed brand new scenes for 'Deadpool 2's PG-13 release

The planned PG-13 release of Deadpool 2 meant that new scenes in the movie had to be filmed with Ryan Reynolds.

Slashfilm reports that the new footage was shot two months ago, and that the re-release is essentially a new and different cut of the movie to the R-rated version fans saw at the cinema.

“We definitely shot new stuff,” said writer Paul Wernick. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’

“We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio.

“They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

But what the new scenes involve the filmmakers ‘can’t say’.

“I think it’s not only going to appeal to kids but also to people who love Deadpool,” Wernick added.

“I think it’s subversive enough and fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do. So I think it’s going to be a real joy for not only a whole new audience, but also an audience that has seen and loved the Deadpool movies.

“We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil. As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”

It’s thought the new cut should hit cinemas by Christmas.

