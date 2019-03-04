Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to 'Canadian hero' John Candy

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to John Candy on the 25th anniversary of the Uncle Buck star’s passing.

Candy died of a suspected heart attack on 4 March, 1994 while filming the Western parody Wagons East! in Durango, Mexico.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019





Vancouver native Reynolds paid tribute to his Canadian counterpart on Twitter. He shared a touching video montage of Candy’s most iconic movie moments, edited to Paul Young’s Everytime You Go Away, calling him “a comedic genius and Canadian hero”.

The video highlights Candy’s many memorable performances in classic 70s and 80s movies such as Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, The Blues Brothers, Stripes, Splash, Cool Runnings, Home Alone, The Great Outdoors, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and many more.

John Candy in Michael Moore’s Canadian Bacon, which was released posthumously. (MGM) More

42-year-old Reynolds has paid tribute to Candy previously, specifically in Deadpool 2. In a deleted scene, restored for the Super Duper Cut, Wade/Deadpool uses Candy’s “I like me” line from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Candy’s touching delivery of the line is included in Reynolds’ Twitter tribute too.

Once Upon a Deadpool, the family-friendly reedit of Deadpool 2, also had an entire trailer that paid homage to Uncle Buck.

Reynolds tagged John Candy’s two children – Jen and Chris – in his tribute. Both have followed in their father’s footsteps, forging show business careers of of their own.

Actress and TV host Jennifer, 39, thanked the Green Lantern star for his dedication, admitting it brought her to tears, as did actor, musician Chris, 34.

Like I said before @VancityReynolds @ChrisCandy4u . This made me cry. It’s so amazing and sweet ! Thank you ❤️25years tomorrow. Wow. He has so many people that absolutely love him , he was one of the best. https://t.co/HTQR1Ttwus — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 3, 2019





Thanks Ryan and your crew. This is lovely. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4TH1mwBxLF — Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) March 3, 2019





Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was among the many celebrities who shared Reynolds’ tweet, which has now been retweeted over 50k times.

John Candy made millions of people laugh all over the world, and we still love him for it. What a great tribute to this Canadian legend. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/UDnc6k9TcK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2019





Trudeau called it “a great tribute” to a “Canadian legend”.

