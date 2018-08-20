Ryan Reynolds post hilarious message about Paul McCartney meeting

Ryan Reynolds has shown off his sense of humour in a hilarious post about meeting Sir Paul McCartney.

The Deadpool actor shared a picture on Instagram of him meeting the Beatles star – and joked that it was probably a lifetime highlight for Sir Paul.

He wrote: “Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?

“You’re welcome, Paul.”

Reynolds’ fans saw the funny side of his message, with many posting crying with laughter emojis.

“That’s so hilarious. Your Paul’s hero!” wrote one fan.

“His caption ended with a plot twist and I died laughing,” said another.

Reynolds is known for his funny messages on social media, and often jokingly trolls his wife Blake Lively online and posts jokes relating to his Deadpool film role.