Ryan Reynolds says Fox made him remove a gag about Disney from Deadpool 2

As we know from his extensive ribbing of Hugh Jackman, Deadpool takes no prisoners when it comes to merciless mockery.

But Ryan Reynolds has revealed that there are apparently some limits.

The actor has said that a gag about Disney was removed from Deadpool 2, at the behest of the film’s studio Fox.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” Reynolds told EW.

“It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.”

What the joke involved, is not known, and will maybe never be known, but what with Disney having bought up the assets of 21st Century Fox in December last year, for a massive $52.4 billion, there’s clearly some sensitivity in that area.

(Credit: Getty Images) More

A quality Deadpool could hardly be accused of.

However, according to reports, a recurring gag about Disney movie Frozen did make the cut, so this other thing must have been pretty bad.

Reynolds went on to say that he isn’t sure what will become of Deadpool following the acquisition by the Mouse House.

“I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it,” he says. “I read that [Disney CEO] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool.

“This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

All that said, Reynolds reckons there may not be a Deadpool 3.

“For Deadpool 3, it’s an odd thing to say, but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” he said at a recent press conference.

“I think going forward it will be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.

“The X-Force is much different than say the Avengers. X-Force is made up of a team that is very morally flexible… so you’re dealing with this rag-tag group of men and women who don’t have the strong moral compass that they Avengers do or X-Men.”

Deadpool 2 is out across the UK on May 15.

READ MORE

Jason Reitman describes his Hawkeye movie

Marvel’s Quantum Realm explained

Donald Glover tweets cancelled Deadpool animated series script



