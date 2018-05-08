Ryan Reynolds is still trying to get Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine

A Deadpool/Wolverine film is still possible - in the depths of Ryan Reynolds' mind, at least.

The actor doesn't see Hugh Jackman's very public retirement from the role as an unbreakable barrier. Add to that, the unpleasant taste left in many people's mouths after X-Men: Origins.

A film which did actually pair the two characters together, at the expense of a great disservice to the Merc with a Mouth, partially by taking away that mouth altogether.

Deadpool 2 does, at least, take place years before Logan, in which - SPOILER ALERT - Wolverine was killed off, in a final salute to the mutant. So it wouldn't exactly be universe-breaking to have him pop by to give the X-Force a few tips.

"He's alive and well in my timeline," Reynolds pointed out to Entertainment Weekly. "There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws and he is alive and well and ready to do." As for a team-up film? "I would love that."

He added: "I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best."

"I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it."

Indeed, Jackman himself has admitted that even Reynolds' charm couldn't tempt him back, so we'll likely have to satisfy ourselves with the pair's off-camera hijinks: with Reynolds crashing one of Jackman's press junkets, alongside turning up (as Deadpool) in one of his birthday messages.

Deadpool 2 hits UK cinemas 15 May.

