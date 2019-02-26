Ryan Reynolds takes the lead in the new 'Detective Pikachu' trailer

Detective Pikachu is on the case in trailer 2

A second Detective Pikachu trailer has dropped and the story unfolds from the electric Pokémon’s perspective.

The little yellow animal, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, is suffering from amnesia and the only information about himself to go on is a name and address inside his pal Harry Goodman’s detective hat.

Turns out Harry is the father of 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith), a fellow police officer who had dreams of becoming a Pokémon trainer.

When Tim and Pikachu’s world collide they join forces on an adventure to unravel the tangled mystery of his father’s disappearance as they chase clues down the neon-lit streets of Ryme City.

However, it looks like Mewtoo is the Pokémon that has captured most people’s attention.

Mewtwo is in Detective Pikachu? Is it gonna turn out Detective Pikachu was grown in a lab from the DNA of a Pikachu and the DNA of a Ryan Reynolds? — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) February 26, 2019





Important debate: Is Mewtwo *too* smooth or not smooth enough? Anyway, here's the new #DetectivePikachu trailer: https://t.co/rU5yCpkih6 pic.twitter.com/s7U9bLuP8u — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) February 26, 2019





This shot of Mewtwo in the new #DetectivePikachu trailer is amazing! pic.twitter.com/m0PPL6MVmN — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) February 26, 2019





Detective Pikachu also stars Kathryn Newton as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story; and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshida.

The live-action film, with serious CGI for the hyper-realistic Pokémon characters, is directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) with visual effects by Moving Picture Company (Wonder Woman) and Framestore (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019





The second trailer comes a day after Reynolds posted a parody video about his acting process for the role of Pikachu.

“I immersed myself completely within the world of Pokemon, I read about them, I live at his height, I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight,” the actor says, “until doctors intervened.”

Detective Pikachu is in cinemas on May 10 2019.

