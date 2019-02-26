Ryan Reynolds takes the lead in the new 'Detective Pikachu' trailer

Hanna Flint
Contributor
Detective Pikachu is on the case in trailer 2

A second Detective Pikachu trailer has dropped and the story unfolds from the electric Pokémon’s perspective.

The little yellow animal, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, is suffering from amnesia and the only information about himself to go on is a name and address inside his pal Harry Goodman’s detective hat.

Turns out Harry is the father of 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith), a fellow police officer who had dreams of becoming a Pokémon trainer.

When Tim and Pikachu’s world collide they join forces on an adventure to unravel the tangled mystery of his father’s disappearance as they chase clues down the neon-lit streets of Ryme City.

However, it looks like Mewtoo is the Pokémon that has captured most people’s attention.




Detective Pikachu also stars Kathryn Newton as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story; and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshida.

The live-action film, with serious CGI for the hyper-realistic Pokémon characters, is directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) with visual effects by Moving Picture Company (Wonder Woman) and Framestore (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).


The second trailer comes a day after Reynolds posted a parody video about his acting process for the role of Pikachu.

“I immersed myself completely within the world of Pokemon, I read about them, I live at his height, I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight,” the actor says, “until doctors intervened.”

Detective Pikachu is in cinemas on May 10 2019.

Read more
Armie Hammer refutes Batman rumours
Fighting With My Family stars say film set culture is better
Knightley talks The Aftermath, Bend it Like Beckham