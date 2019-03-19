Disney's takeover of Fox has completed and Ryan Reynolds had the perfect Deadpool reaction

Ryan Reynolds tweets about Deadpool’s arrival at Disney, in the wake of the company’s takeover of 21st Century Fox (Credit: Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has delivered his typically irreverent take on the multi-billion pound takeover of 21st Century Fox by Disney, as Fox announced the deal has now been completed.

The actor tweeted a picture of himself in his superhero alter ego’s costume, wearing Mickey Mouse ears, and waving from a yellow school bus with Disney written on the side.

His picture was accompanied by the caption “Feels like the first day of ‘Pool.”.

Feels like the first day of 'Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019





The Disney-Fox deal has now officially been completed and is due to take effect at 12.02am Eastern Time on Wednesday, with the Mouse House shelling out $71.3bn (£54.3bn) to complete the takeover.

Huge parts of the Fox entertainment portfolio are set to become part of Disney, including the film and TV studio as well as National Geographic, with Disney also gaining a further 30 per cent stake in US streaming service Hulu, bringing its total share of that company to 60 per cent.

Job losses are expected as Disney looks to make considerable cost savings, with around 4,000 Fox employees believed to be facing the chop.

Superhero fans have been keen for the takeover to be completed, hoping that it opens the door for some of the Marvel Comics characters owned by Fox, including Deadpool, to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Disney.

As well as Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary, Fox also owns the rights to the Fantastic Four and the rest of the X-Men, including Professor X and Wolverine.

Reynolds’ tweet suggests that he’s keen to make a third Deadpool movie under the Disney umbrella, following up the two box office hits the character produced at Fox.

The most recent entry in the series, 2018’s Deadpool 2, earned $785m (£592m) at the worldwide box office.

Disney also seem keen to pursue that avenue, with CEO Bob Iger telling an investor call that they will “continue in the business” of making R-rated superhero stories.

Reynolds is due to appear next on the big screen as the voice of the title character in Pokémon adventure Detective Pikachu.



