Sacha Baron Cohen returned as Borat to campaign for Trump on Election Day

By Stephen Proctor

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sacha Baron Cohen brought back his most famous character, Borat, to campaign for Donald Trump in a Los Angeles neighbourhood on Election Day.

Even though L.A. leans heavily to the left, Cohen had no problem finding Trump supporters. One woman was more than happy to high five Cohen over Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border, and even referred to Trump as a humanitarian for feeding the children. Another Trump supporter was well versed in Trump’s “fake news” narrative.

Cohen asked the man, “Who are these fake news who say Trump is not a racist?” The man replied, “In my opinion, the fake news people say he is a racist. And I don’t believe he is, and I don’t see any evidence of that.”

On Cohen’s show Who Is America?, Cohen messed with Trump supporters on a weekly basis so he felt right at home doing it again…maybe too much so. While interviewing the man who believes Trump is definitely not racist, Cohen asked if he could use the bathroom. He returned wearing only a towel and socks, holding a toothbrush, and asked if he could take a bath.

Leading up to the midterm elections, voter suppression was a major issue, and Cohen had an idea for voter suppression of his own. It should be noted that in the 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Borat wasn’t such a fan of a certain chosen people, so in this last outing, this came as no surprise.

“Big problem, 72% of Jew vote for Democrat. I have a plan to stop them,” Cohen, who was raised Jewish, said before holding up a package of bacon. Then, as a man in a yarmulke approached, Cohen began to throw pieces of bacon on the ground in front of him saying, “You shall not pass.”

Cohen ended the piece by saying, “Back to you now, Jimmy, you liberal elitist Hollywood bubble globalist Jew mouthpiece.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights.

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen’s cringeworthy meeting with O.J. Simpson:

