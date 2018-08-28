Sacha Baron Cohen says there will be no season two of 'Who Is America?'

Those who found Sacha Baron Cohen’s excruciating Who Is America? too painful to watch can relax… there will be no season two.

Ahead of the broadcast of the last show in the series last night, Cohen tweeted to confirm.

“Tonight, is the last EVER show of ‘Who is America’. Thank you to all of you who enjoyed it… and for those who didn’t,” he tweeted.

Tonight, is the last EVER show of “Who is America”. Thank you to all of you who enjoyed it…and for those who didn’t….. pic.twitter.com/o8T2qbIIiv — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) August 26, 2018





It’s perhaps not surprising that he’s not diving in for a second round.

The British comedian, who has ruffled more than a few feathers in US politics with the controversial show, spent a year undercover to make it.

Revealing several new characters, he duped a host of high profile figures into making fools of themselves during fake interviews on TV.

Several republican representatives endorsed a fake campaign by his Israeli former Mossad agent Erran Morad to arm kindergarteners, while in another episode he gave former Senate candidate Roy Moore a paedophile test.

He also got former vice president Dick Cheney to sign a waterboarding kit, and got Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer to bare his buttocks and shout racial slurs during a fake segment on advanced anti-terrorist techniques.

Spencer later resigned.

Meanwhile, the last episode in the series saw him interviewing O.J. Simpson as his Italian TV star character Gio Monaldo.

However, notable by her absence was former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who tried to get out ahead of the show by threatening legal action against Cohen, alleging that he posed as a disabled ‘war veteran’ to get her to agree to an interview.

It was likely his character Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, a conspiracy theorist and ‘citizen journalist’ who uses a mobility scooter.

The clip never aired, but Cohen gave a nod to Palin in the last show’s credits, calling her a ‘special publicity consultant (inadvertent)’.

