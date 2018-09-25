Sacked director James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' script will be used

The script penned by James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be used for the next movie, his brother Sean Gunn has said.

Gunn was fired by Disney from the third movie in July, after offensive tweets he sent in the late 2000s were unearthed and republished online.

But Sean Gunn, who played Kraglin in the movies, as well as working on motion capture scenes, has said that it will still have his brother’s stamp.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” he revealed in an interview with Tulsa World (via Screenrant).

“I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote.

“Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

Gunn was about to head into pre-production on the film when right wing news site The Daily Caller unearthed the controversial tweets, which joked about subjects like rape and child abuse.

It’s thought that Gunn was targeted in retaliation for his outspoken views and criticisms of Donald Trump.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” read a statement from Disney.

Gunn said himself in a statement: “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo.

“As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.

“In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.”

A petition was launched and signed by over 400,000 people, compelling Disney to re-hire him, but CEO Bob Iger said that he stood by the final decision of executives at the studio.

It’s not yet known who will take over, but production currently remains ‘on hold’.

