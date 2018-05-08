'Safe' star Michael C Hall wants to play Batman (exclusive)

New crime drama Safe lands on Netflix this Friday, which revolves around single father Tom’s (Michael C Hall) mission to find his missing daughter, and the attempts by a detective named Sophie (Amanda Abbington) to help him find her.

The show is extremely bingeable – partly because Michael C Hall’s central performance is so compelling.

But as anyone who’s followed Hall’s career will tell you, the actor can play a tortured lead better than anyone else. Which reminds us, the Dexter star once played Batman in one of Warner Brothers’ animated DC movies, Justice League: Gods & Monsters.

Amanda Abbington and Michael C Hall in Safe (Ben Blackall 2017) More

What does he think of the character?

“In that particular iteration of the superhero origin story, it was an alternative universe, he was a vampire. But Batman in general, I like him as a superhero, because he’s not particularly endowed with superpowers, he’s just smart. And the suit!” Hall enthuses.

“Is he your favourite superhero?” Abbington asks.

“Batman? Sure,” Hall laughs.

But with Ben Affleck rumoured to want to hang up the cape and cowl as soon as possible, would he like to play the character in a live-action adaptation?

“You’d be a great Batman!” Abbington agrees.

“I’m Batman, tell your friends about me,” Hall growls. “I love that, that was the Michael Keaton version. Well, thanks, sure – I’m all for that.”

Safe S1 will be available to stream on Netflix from 10 May.

Read more

Here’s why Jake Gyllenhaal won’t play Batman

Lynne Ramsay reveals what it would take for her to direct Batgirl or Star Wars

All the DC movies coming your way in 2018 and beyond

