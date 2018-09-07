Sally Field and other stars pay tribute to screen icon Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds (Credit: Rex Features)

Hollywood has been paying tribute to the late Burt Reynolds, the screen icon who has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds made his name in dozens of hit movies, from Deliverance to Smokey and the Bandit, and earned himself an Oscar nomination for his role in Boogie Nights.

Still working right to the end, despite failing health, he was yet to film his role in Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg was among the first to pay his respects, posting a shot of the pair on the set of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, a movie Reynolds famously hated, but still gave his all to on screen.

“Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” he wrote.


Director Kevin Smith called Reynolds ‘an American icon’.

Wesley Snipes described the actor simply as ‘the man’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added:


Meanwhile, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt came with this gem of an anecdote:


Sylvester Stallone had his own story to tell.


Adam Sandler said:


But his co-star on Smokey and the Bandit Sally Field gave perhaps the most touching tribute.

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field (Credit: AP Photo/Rene Perez)

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later,” she said in a statement.

“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

