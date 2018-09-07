Sally Field and other stars pay tribute to screen icon Burt Reynolds

Hollywood has been paying tribute to the late Burt Reynolds, the screen icon who has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds made his name in dozens of hit movies, from Deliverance to Smokey and the Bandit, and earned himself an Oscar nomination for his role in Boogie Nights.

Still working right to the end, despite failing health, he was yet to film his role in Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg was among the first to pay his respects, posting a shot of the pair on the set of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, a movie Reynolds famously hated, but still gave his all to on screen.

“Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” he wrote.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018





Director Kevin Smith called Reynolds ‘an American icon’.

Wesley Snipes described the actor simply as ‘the man’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added:

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018





Meanwhile, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt came with this gem of an anecdote:

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018





Sylvester Stallone had his own story to tell.





Adam Sandler said:

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018





But his co-star on Smokey and the Bandit Sally Field gave perhaps the most touching tribute.

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field (Credit: AP Photo/Rene Perez) More

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later,” she said in a statement.

“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Read more

Flowers places on Burt Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Burt Reynolds in pictures

Burt Reynolds dies at 82



