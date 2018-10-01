Sam Claflin Joins ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Sam Claflin is set to star in Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, sources tell Variety.

Claflin is reteaming with his “Hunger Games” co-star Elizabeth Banks, who is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Banks and Max Handelman will produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The movie hits theater on Sept. 27, 2019.

Claflin starred opposite Shailene Woodley in the STX survival pic “Adrift.” He was recently seen in Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and earned him some of the best reviews of his career. He also just finished the indie drama “The Corrupted.”

He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and attorney Doug Stone.

