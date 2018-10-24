Sandra Bullock's survival thriller 'Bird Box' is being compared to 'A Quiet Place'

Sandra Bullock makes her Netflix film debut in action thriller Bird Box from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier and the first trailer has landed.

She plays Malorie, a survivor of a mysterious force that has decimated the world’s population, who is doing everything she can to keep herself and her children alive.

However, in order to find sanctuary, she must venture down a treacherous river and endure two days of travel while blindfolded so they do not fall victim to the torment of this dangerous foe.

The premise has a few people thinking about A Quiet Place.

The horror – written by, directed and starring John Krasinski – followed a family who were forced to make no sound in order to stave off attacks from aliens with great hearing.

Bird Box just told The Quiet Place "hold my beer." CHILLS!https://t.co/beBZEkYgFo — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) October 24, 2018





OHHH BITCH… this looks like the quiet place concept but we gonna watch https://t.co/ybatGwAFtV — v (@deadftpool) October 24, 2018





Sandra Bullock stars in 'A Sight Place' pic.twitter.com/wr5B99pU7i — Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) October 24, 2018





The film boasts an impressive supporting cast with Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes all appearing as well as Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker and BD Wong.

Rhodes impressed in Moonlight and went onto appear in Shane Black’s The Predator while Salazar has taken the titular role in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel adaptation.

Eric Heisserer, known for Lights Out, The Thing remake and Arrival, penned the script.

Bird Box will stream on Netflix from 21 December

READ MORE

Geoffrey Rush ‘doesn’t want to act again’

Shane West’s Bane mocked online

Dolphins make a splash in Mary Poppins Returns trailer