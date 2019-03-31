Sandra Oh Fires Jussie Smollett in Saturday Night Live Sketch About Empire Fallout

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Jussie Smollett this week, portraying him as the boy who cried wolf in a sketch that addressed his uncertain future on Empire.

In the sketch, host Sandra Oh appears as his manager, who is desperately fighting Fox network executives and Empire creator and producer Lee Daniels (Kenan Thompson) to keep Smollett on the musical drama.

“I have represented Jussie his entire career,” she says. “I am sure there’s a very reasonable explanation for why he’s so late.”

At that moment, Chris Redd’s Smollett appears, clad in a red Make America Great Again hat, and armed with a “bag of clues” to help back up his claim that he was attacked — again — on his way over.

“Guys, you are not going to believe what just happened to me,” says the fake Smollett. “I know what you’re thinking, but it’s not that. I got attacked again!”

In the bag of clues is a box of Crest Whitestrips, which he suspects is “racial,” three red letters spelling out “KKK,” a receipt, car keys and a Teletubbies toy he describes as the “gay one.”

The sketch alludes to the fact that Smollett, 36, claimed he was attacked in Chicago on Jan. 29 by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical and slipped a rope around his neck.

In the sketch, Thompson’s Daniels, who in real life is gay, deems his claims “absolutely ridiculous,” but Redd’s Smollett stands firm, exclaiming, “You can’t fire me. I made this show, man! I am the gay Lee Daniels!”

That statement gets him promptly fired by Oh, too. “I just hope he gets the help he needs,” she says.

Redd’s Smollett soon returns with a neck brace, claiming the group will never “believe what happened to me this time!”

Smollett has not officially been fired from Empire despite SNL’s jab, though his future on the series remains uncertain.

After he was arrested Feb. 20 and indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack against himself, Smollett’s character Jamal Lyon was removed from the final two episodes of season 5 in order to “avoid further disruption on set.”

Police said at a press conference they believed Smollett paid $3,500 to orchestrate the “bogus” attack because he was unhappy with his Empire salary, though a source denied any dissatisfaction with money to PEOPLE.

