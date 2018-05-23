Sarah Silverman Has ‘Compassion’ for ‘Brother’ Louis CK, Says Al Franken Has ‘No Sexuality’

The downfalls of Louis CK and former Sen. Al Franken have been hard for Sarah Silverman, who strongly supports the #MeToo movement but believes her longtime friends can still contribute to society.

“People are very sure about what is right and wrong until it comes to their front door,” she says in a new GQ profile.

As Drew Magary’s piece makes clear, Silverman has made forgiveness a personal mission in recent years, and tried to understand even people whose beliefs she despises. CK has largely disappeared from public life since admitting last year that he masturbated in the presence of women without their consent. Franken resigned from the Senate after a photo emerged of him groping an unconscious woman, Leeann Tweeden, who said he also forced a kiss on her during a rehearsal for a USO sketch.

Silverman acknowledged that her feelings about both situations may be clouded by her longtime friendships with CK and Franken. She said Franken and his wife, Franni, “are devastated.”

“But all I can say is, and he may not be excited about this, but he has no sexuality,” Silverman said. “I believe in my heart of heart of hearts he never copped a feel. The sketch, the whole Leeann Tweeden sketch, is online. You can see it for yourself. It’s not funny, but it’s innocuous.”

“He may have touched some sideboob by accident, or a tush by accident, but I’m telling you, Franni is his best friend and constant companion, and he has eyes for no one else,” said Silverman, who added, “I’ve worked with him for years. I’m so sad that he got bullied into resigning, because all he loved in this world was being a senator and representing the people of Minnesota.”

She also likened him to “a Jewish grandpa. He gives you big, Jewish, wet-lipped kisses.”

Silverman said she has spoken to CK, but declined to recount what was said. Asked if she hopes he will come back to comedy, she answered:

“I think that there are people who were caught and there were people who were not caught, but the important thing is that they are forever changed. And if that’s the case, I don’t see any reason why they can’t continue being artists. Now, whether they’re popular artists or not is up to the audience. I have compassion.”

Silverman also argued that while CK owned up to his misconduct, some politicians and filmmakers denied serious accusations with no apparent fallout.

“He’s my brother, so it’s hard. I may not have a very clear perspective on it, but I’m trying to,” Silverman said.

