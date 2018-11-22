Satanist group 'amicably' settles Warner Bros and Netflix lawsuit over 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

The satanist group which brought a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros and Netflix over the use of a statue in its series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has settled ‘amicably’ with the studios.

The Satanic Temple claimed that they had ripped off the design of its goat-headed statue – depicting the deity Baphomet – in the show.

The statue appeared in a number of episodes of the show, in the lobby of The Academy of Unseen Arts.

For purposes of comparison… pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018





“The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled,” the group said in a statement.

“The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed.

“The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”

Kiernan Shipka (Credit: Netflix/Warner Bros) More

The show, starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, is a dark reboot of 90s TV series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which itself was based on a comic book series published by Archie Comics.

Founder of the temple Lucien Greaves tweeted: “So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims.”

On announcing the lawsuit, he told CNBC earlier this month: “It does really kind of normalise this notion that the only true meaning of this type of religious identification is one that can be associated with a patriarchal, cannibalistic cult.

“We’re so inundated with this anti-Satan fiction that a lot of people think it’s superfluous to pursue to a claim like this at all.”

Read more

Fantastic Beasts 2 makes a big debut

Why Robin Hood is not historically accurate

Taron Egerton won’t be in the next Kingsman film



