Chris Hemsworth criticised for reckless parenting at Disneyland

Some of the Avengers: Endgame stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they discussed their recent trip to Disneyland to celebrate a $5 million (£3.8m) grant to benefit children’s hospitals. While there, Chris Hemsworth shared a story about the time he took his daughter to the park and broke the rules to take her on a ride: “I took my daughter on it a couple of years ago when it was previously called the Tower of Terror or something,” Hemsworth said. “She wasn’t tall enough. And she was really upset. And I was like nah, forget this. Come here.”

In order to get his daughter on the ride, Hemsworth decided to stuff her shoes with Snicker bars: “So I grabbed a couple of Snicker bars and slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel,” Hemsworth explained. “And they’re like okay. In you come.”

While Hemsworth was proud of cheating the rules, Scarlett Johansson was not impressed with his parenting choices: “It’s wildly irresponsible as well,” she told Hemsworth.  

Fans on Twitter were divided on the issue.

After receiving flak from his castmates, Hemsworth acknowledged that faking his daughter’s height to get on a ride wasn’t the best idea after all.  

“I grab on to her, she is screaming the whole way down,” Hemsworth said. Ultimately, he admitted that there’s probably a reason there’s a height requirement for the rides, to which Robert Downey Jr. responded “Maybe!” Hemsworth said he probably wouldn’t do it again, but let fans know that his daughter is “fine.”

Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas on 25 April.

Reporting by Lauren Tyler, Yahoo Entertainment