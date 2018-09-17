Scotland Yard Investigates New Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegation (EXCLUSIVE)

Scotland Yard is investigating a new allegation against Harvey Weinstein from an 11th woman who has come forward to London police to accuse the disgraced Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

The new complaint was filed Aug. 16, Scotland Yard told Variety on Monday. The alleged assault occurred “in an unknown location in the early 1990s,” police said, without providing further details.

The Yard also confirmed earlier reports that its officers had visited the U.S. as part of what it refers to as Operation Kaguyak. “Officers involved in this investigation traveled to the United States in June as part of their inquiries,” the Yard said. “We are not prepared to discuss further.”

A total of 11 women have complained to London police of 16 separate alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein, from the early 1980s through to 2015. Four of the alleged attacks, including one in Ireland, occurred outside the jurisdiction of Scotland Yard, which passed the allegations on to the relevant police forces.

No arrest has been made in Operation Kaguyak, and there have been no police interviews conducted under caution, the Yard said. Weinstein denies all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Most of the allegations against the former movie mogul were received last October and November, with two complaints lodged this year. The latest is the first logged by the police since February. A location of the alleged assault is not specified, unlike in many of the previous allegations, which refer to London neighborhoods such as Camden and Westminster.

Weinstein is facing sexual assault accusations on both sides of the Atlantic. In the U.S., he is also facing various civil claims from alleged victims.

