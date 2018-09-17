Scotland Yard receives fresh sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein

The latest allegation means 11 women have now come forward.

British police investigating Harvey Weinstein have received a further allegation of sexual assault after an 11th woman came forward.

Scotland Yard said the latest allegation was received on August 16 after a woman alleged she was assaulted at an “unknown location in the early 1990s”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police added: “There has been no arrest at this stage or interviews under caution.

“(We) can confirm that officers involved in this investigation travelled to the United States in June as part of their inquiries. We are not prepared to discuss further.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Scotland Yard has not named Weinstein, but confirmed officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault under Operation Kaguyak.

The allegation means police are now probing 16 alleged assaults from 11 women.

Police in the UK first confirmed they had opened an investigation into Weinstein in October last year after Merseyside Police received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

British actress Lysette Anthony said she had told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s.

On October 31 last year, an alleged eighth victim told UK police she had been assaulted by Weinstein in Ireland. The allegation has been passed on to Irish police.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with sexually assaulting three women.

On Monday, the New York County District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, announced a New York Supreme Court hearing originally set to take place later this week has now been pushed back to November 8.

Investigators in Los Angeles are also looking into allegations against the 66-year-old.