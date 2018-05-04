Sebastian Stan Had ‘Extreme Concern’ for Co-Star Tom Hiddleston When He Dated Taylor Swift

Stan was asked about Hiddleston’s brief 2016 romance with Swift on Thursday’s ‘WWHL.’

Did Bucky need to save the day?

Sebastian Stan, 35, appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he was asked by a caller about his reaction to co-star Tom Hiddleston’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift in 2016 and his “I Heart T.S.” tank top.

“It was one of awe and extreme concern, obsession and yet at the same time – I want the word,” Stan pondered, laughing. “I don’t know, I was really worried, mainly for him.”

Noting he had “actually forgotten” about the incident, Stan concluded by declaring, “You know, love is quick and hard.”

Hiddleston and Swift dated for about three months in 2016, traveling the globe together and packing on the PDA. The Thor star opened up about the romance in a 2017 interview with GQ, saying, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and king and lovely and we had the best time.”

On WWHL host Cohen noted that Priyanka Chopra, who was also a guest on Thursday’s show, had also been linked to Hiddleston.

Getty Images More

“What? We were presenting for like 10 minutes. I met the man literally for 15,” the Quantico star said, noting that they were behind a curtain for an extended period of time because, “He was adjusting my dress, because it was a big train.”

For more from the Avengers stars, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Avengers 4' Prediction: [SPOILER] Might Be the Key to the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Can't Stop Laughing While Reading ‘Mean Tweets’

Kanye West Partially Blames 'Taylor Swift Moment' for Triggering His 2016 Breakdown

Related Articles: