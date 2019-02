Netflix has today released the first trailer for The OA Part II, which has been confirmed for launch on 22 March.

It’s been two years since the first season of the mind-bending sci-fi head-scratcher launched on the streaming service, and fans have been desperate to find out what happens next ever since. The season finale ended on a bizarre note, leaving many questions unanswered. Part II looks set to pose even more questions, and answer some outstanding ones too.

Watch the first official trailer for The OA Part II, featuring star and creator Brit Marling, below.

The first season centred on Prairie (Brit Marling), a young blind woman who returns home after going missing for seven years, with her sight restored. Now calling herself OA (which stands for Original Angel), Prairie assembles a group of misfits to whom she recounts her tale over eight episodes.

She was kidnapped by Hap, a strange scientist (hello to Jason Isaacs), who kept her captive with a group of individuals, who she now wants to rescue herself.

Here’s the official synopsis for Part II, courtesy of Netflix:​ The series follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. ​

Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing ​teen,​ Michelle Vu. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of ​Michelle’s whereabouts ​and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.

The OA Part II launches on Netflix 22 March.

