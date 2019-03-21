Second series of ‘After Life’ being written, says creator Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais has revealed he will be writing a second series of Netflix comedy drama After Life.

The programme, which premiered on the streaming earlier this month, has proven popular with viewers and fans, and Gervais plans to make the most of the positive reception.

The creator of The Office and Extras tweeted: “Once again, I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife. I’ve never had a reaction like it. I have a spring in my step as I skip towards writing series 2.”

Once again, I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife. I've never had a reaction like it. I have a spring in my step as I skip towards writing series 2. pic.twitter.com/AUxYoZSMWm — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 20, 2019





Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 57-year-old said: “I’ve thought about it, and I really would like to do a second series because I fell in love with the characters and I’ve got an idea of where it can go. The second series is always better. Usually because you know the actors.

“There’s a little clue at the end of series one when he says, I’m just going to use my superpower for good.”

After Life sees Gervais playing Tony, a middle-aged, small town journalist who is struggling to come to terms with the death of his wife.





The show also stars Mandeep Dhillon, Diane Morgan, Ashley Jensen and Tom Basden. It received criticism after eagle-eyed fans spotted some jokes from Gervais’ past works had been recycled for the programme.

Some viewers were also concerned about Gervais’ plans to write a comedy about suicide, but the star, who also wrote and directed After Life, addressed this, saying: “I don’t think suicide is the topic. I think the topic is grief, and grief makes you think lots of things. I don’t think suicide is any more the topic than him getting drunk every night.

“It’s just that it’s final. I think that’s why we think it’s a bigger subject. It’s final, and that’s why I think it takes the eye. But again, it exists, and I treat it respectfully.”