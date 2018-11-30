Secret Cinema announces huge 'Casino Royale' experience for 2019

Experiential cinema pioneer Secret Cinema has announced it will be tackling the world of James Bond for the first time, with a new experience based on the world of Casino Royale launching in May 2019.

Secret Cinema has previously recreated the worlds of Blade Runner, Empire Strikes Back, and Back To The Future allowing film fans to enter the worlds of their favourite movies, and Daniel Craig’s 007 debut is sure to be a big hit with Bond aficionados.

“Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, the experience will bring-to-life awe-inspiring scenes and locations,” a press release for the event says. Event goers will immerse themselves in the world of the hit 2006 spy movie, by taking on secret identities supplied by Secret Cinema.

“Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale will see audience members recruited as part of ‘Operation Wild Card’. New recruits will join either Q Branch or M Branch. Prior to their mission, they will receive an alias, dress code and training suggestions to help them prepare for a night of high stakes, sophistication and deception. Do you have what it takes?”

Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale said: “I’m excited that Casino Royale is going to be brought to life by Secret Cinema. I hear it’s a wonderful immersive experience, and judging by its past reactions, it’s going to present the film in a way that it’s never been seen before. I can’t wait!”

Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale tickets will go on sale at 12:00 (GMT) on 6th December 2018. Prices start at £40 + booking fee with VIP packages from £125 + booking fee also available.

Full details and tickets can be found at tickets.secretcinema.org. Follow the story across social media using the hashtags #TrustNoOne

