On set with 'Holmes and Watson': Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly channel Mel Brooks in new Sherlock parody

Whether the world needs another reimagining of Sherlock Holmes was answered with an emphatic “Yup!” within moments of our arrival on the set of the Etan Cohen’s new comedy Holmes & Watson. We spent a day at Hampton Court Palace to watch Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly take on two of English literature’s most famous creations, in early 2017.

As soon as Ferrell and Reilly – appearing together as co-leads for the first time since Step Brothers – walked out together in full costume, any apprehensions about revisiting a world we know so well instantly disappeared. This is a take on the famous Arthur Conan Doyle characters unlike any seen before. Though for writer/director Cohen, the timing of the shoot was dictated by other productions.

“We started before the Robert Downey Jr. [2009 Sherlock Holmes] but they beat us to the starting line, and we didn’t want it to look like we were copying them so we held back for a couple of years, and decided now there’s been enough of a gap that it’s time to go,” the filmmaker said.

Wandering the palace grounds, the grandiose setting proves a perfect match to the story unravelling in front of it. For this is a kitsch, lavish production, and while contemporary at times for comedic value (the duo say “hey, girl” when posing for a selfie with the Queen), it’s clear that this was a unique retelling.





“We’re taking every licence we could think of with the characters,” Ferrell, who plays Holmes, told us.

“It’s always been done in a serious way, so to flip it around was essential. We wanted it to have a little bit of the flavour of what Mel Brooks used to do.”

“This Holmes is not very self-aware, he’s self-absorbed. He’s not good on the human side, he’s not very athletic. But he still figures everything out. We wanted him to be as smart as he always has been, but maybe he’s just like Spock, emotionless, and just says what’s on his mind because he has the greatest mind of all time, telling you like it is.”

Rebecca Hall, who plays Grace Hart, echoed these sentiments, as she spoke to us in Anne Boleyn’s quarters at the favourite residence of Henry VIII, unbefitting of the intelligent actress, who has her head firmly on her shoulders.

“You can’t spoof something unless you have a deep-rooted affection and admiration for the thing that you’re spoofing,” Iron Man 3 star Hall shared. “It feels like we’ve been re-digesting and reinventing the Sherlock Holmes story a lot lately, and while they are very serious and very brilliant, it feels like the prime time to now show something completely unexpected and preposterous, in a world we know very well.”

The scene being shot during our visit takes place during an Anglo-American fair celebrating the special relationship between England and the United States, and the meticulous attention to detail from production designer James Hambidge was striking. For Cohen, it was just a joy seeing it all come to life.

“We’ve built this beautiful fair, and it’s an amazing experience when you write three words on a piece of paper and then irresponsibly let people build this gigantic thing… and then we destroy it.”

Cohen was conscious that Holmes & Watson would be the first time Ferrell and Reilly (AKA Huff ‘N Doback) have got back together on screen, and admits that while this is far from a Step Brothers sequel, the buddy relationship at the core is an intriguing aspect to this narrative.

“What’s always funny, and true to Holmes canon, is that if you know the books, the buddy relationship in the books is only one notch less comedic to the one you’re going to see on screen. The books are basically a buddy comedy,” he said.

Naturally, it helps to have a duo so in-tune with one another. After a take culminated in a Ferrell punch-line, he immediately turned to his co-star to ask if it landed, to which his co-star gave him a nod of confidence. Even the very best have to double-check.

