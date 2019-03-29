Seth Rogen launches his own cannabis company

Seth Rogen has decided to literally put his money where his mouth is by launching his very own brand of cannabis.

Rogen, who is arguably the most renowned pot smoker in Hollywood, has paired up on the venture with film collaborator Evan Goldberg, who he has written Superbad, Pineapple Express, and The Green Hornet with, as well as directed This Is The End and The Interview.

Rogen and Goldberg’s cannabis company is called Houseplant, and it will be distributed across Canada in conjunction with Ontario’s Canopy Growth.

“Houseplant is the result of years of experience and dedication,” the grower explained via a statement earlier this week. “With each element and expression thoughtfully designed to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does.”

Rogen also voiced his hopes for Houseplant, calling it a “passion” he and Goldberg have “brought to life through drive and dedication.”

“Every decision we’ve made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis.”

The pair have spent “five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company,” according to Goldberg, and they can’t wait to share their “passion for cannabis” with their fellow Canadians.

People in British Columbia will be able to do just that when their first batch of cannabis, named Houseplant Sativa, is released online and through regulated retailers at the start of April. All going well, the sequels to Sativa, Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica, will be made available before the end of the year, too.

Seth Rogen is the latest in a number of celebrities to launch their own brand of cannabis. Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Melissa Etheridge and Chelsea Handler have each done so as states and countries across North America have progressively legalized the drug.