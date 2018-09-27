Seth Rogen Sets Next Movie at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio.

Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the screenplay, based on his own story.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing through their Point Grey banner. Rich and Alexandria McAtee are exec producing.

The film is based on Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1918 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is horrified to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

Production is expected to begin in October in Pittsburgh.

The project is Rogen’s first movie with the studio since co-directing animated film “Sausage Party” in 2016. The R-rated animated comedy went on to be a smash hit, making $98 million domestically.

Rogen has since been busy on the producing front with such surprise hits as the recent Universal comedy “Blockers” and Netflix’s “Like Father,” which he also appeared in. On the acting side, he can be seen next in the Lionsgate comedy “Flarsky” opposite Charlize Theron and lending his voice to Disney’s live-action “The Lion King” pic as Pumba.

He is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.

Trost has worked with Rogen as his director of photography on projects including “This Is the End,” “Neighbors,” and “The Disaster Artist.” Trost previously directed an episode of the television series “Future Man,” which Rogen executive produces. He is repped by UTA.

Rich is represented by UTA and attorney is Lee Eastman, Eastman & Eastman.

