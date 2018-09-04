Sex assault case against Kevin Spacey declined by Los Angeles prosecutors

They also decided not to move forward with cases against Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have declined a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey because too much time has passed since the alleged incident took place.

A man alleged Spacey had assaulted him in West Hollywood in October 1992.

However, prosecutors could not take the case forward because any alleged sex crime involving an adult that occurred in that year would fall outside of California’s statute of limitations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.

Prosecutors have declined a sex assault case against the actor Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors are reviewing a second case involving House of Cards star Spacey that includes allegations he attacked a man in Malibu in October 2016.

The case remains under review, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also declined to prosecute alleged sex crimes against the actors Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson.

In Seagal’s case, the statute of limitations had passed while for Anderson the accuser declined to be interviewed by authorities.

Spacey, 59, is being investigated in the UK for six sexual assault claims over 22 years.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to make an allegation against Spacey, claiming he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey has faced a number of repercussions since allegations of sexual assault against him emerged, most recently clocking in a dire 126 US dollars (£98) on the opening day of his film Billionaire Boys Club.

He was also sacked from Netflix show House Of Cards and erased from Sir Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World.

Spacey was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.