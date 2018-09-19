Sex offender cut from 'The Predator' set to appear in four upcoming films

Steve Wilder, the registered sex offender cut from The Predator, has three more movies out

Steve Wilder (AKA Steven Striegel) was cut from The Predator after Olivia Munn discovered he was a registered sex offender but he is still set to appear in several upcoming movies.

According to the actor’s IMDb page, he has four films to his name that are either completed or in post-production, though they are not as a high profile as Shane Black’s Predator sequel, or past movies The Nice Guys or Iron Man 3, that the director also gave his friend roles in.

1st Born, directed by Ali Atshani and Sam Khoze, includes Denise Richards, Val Kilmer and William Baldwin in the cast and is expected to be released this year.

Susannah O’Brien’s horror movie Hallucinogen, in which Wilder play a character called Professor McCormick, has been completed while films Misfits and Raunch and Roll are currently in post-production.

It’s unclear how big or small his roles are in the movies or if the filmmakers plan to remove him from the finished film.

Black has apologised for casting Wilder in his films without letting his cast or crew know of his criminal past, which saw him go to jail

“I made an error in judgement that is irresponsible. … I was the captain of that ship. It’s my job to make sure those things don’t happen, and I failed. I take full responsibility. I’m very deeply sorry,” he told the Associated Press at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “I think about this a lot. I hope I learn from this because it really bothers me that this movie … has been overshadowed in some ways by a stupid decision that I made. I’m very sorry to anybody.”

The director’s statement was a change of tune from his earlier defence after Munn had issued a statement to the LA Times confirming she had gone to 20th Century Fox with information about Wilder’s past and they had subsequently cut his scene (that she was in) from the movie.

“I personally chose to help a friend,” Black told the paper. “I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly.”

Munn had to weather much of the media storm on her own after going public with the news that occurred while she, Black and the cast were promoting it at Toronto International Film Festival.

At the time she said she felt isolated because none of her co-stars had spoken out on the subject, though Sterling K. Brown, who wasn’t on the press tour, apologised for not supporting her.

Since then Munn says her co-stars have rallied around her though that might not include Jake Busey, who criticised her timing for releasing the information by arguing that she should have waited a few months.

