'Sexy' Handmaid's Tale costume is removed from sale after online backlash

It’s mere weeks to Halloween, and of course that means an influx of totally inappropriate costumes.

Last year a sexy costume resembling Eleven from Stranger Things had the Internet in uproar.

And this year’s offering is already ruffling social media’s feathers.

Step forward the Handmaid’s Tale costume.

The costume, from lingerie brand Yandy, includes the red cape and white bonnet, a la the TV show, which if you’ve seen it or read the book you’ll realise is meant to denote their status as handmaids.

ICYMI the story depicts a time where women are forced against their will to have sex with high-ranking men in the hope that they can bear children for the sake of the country. Pretty dark stuff.

So you can understand the upset that the 2018 version of the costume has been given a bit of a sex over and comes complete with short red miniskirt.

The description of the costume is as follows: “An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume featuring a red mini dress, a matching cloak with an attached hood, and a white bonnet headpiece. (Pantyhose not included.)”

The costume, which featured a red minidress, was being sold by Yandy.com but following an online backlash, has since removed the item from its site.

We’re now beyond satire. “Sexy” Handmaid’s Tale outfit. There’s nothing like fighting the patriarchy by sexualising a show about misogyny and rape. ht @bustle pic.twitter.com/aTaAsc0Zhf — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) September 20, 2018

“Apparently “sexy” Handmaid’s Tale costumes are a thing. For those who want to go as tone-deaf for Halloween,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“We’re now beyond satire. “Sexy” Handmaid’s Tale outfit. There’s nothing like fighting the patriarchy by sexualising a show about misogyny and rape,” another expressed

“’Sexy Handmaid’s Tale’ is the most on-brand statement possible for this era’s thoroughly shameless misogynistic bullshit,” a third agreed.

Apparently “sexy” Handmaid’s Tale costumes are a thing. For those who want to go as tone-deaf for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/JPaWP0ud8V — Aiden Storey (@aiden_storey) September 21, 2018

“Sexy Handmaid’s Tale” is the most on-brand statement possible for this era’s thoroughly shameless misogynistic bullshit. — Cam Banks (@boymonster) September 21, 2018

In a statement, the company said its “corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall.”

Er, ok.

Halloween costumes have been causing quite the dramz of late.

While there is always some controversy over inappropriate kids costumes, last year there were calls to ban dressing up as everything from a witch or a wizard to Disney’s ‘Moana’.

Yep, according to one parenting blogger allowing your child to don a Moana costume this Halloween is tantamount to racism.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael, were also criticised for allowing the party company they own to sell inappropriate costumes.

The company sells Halloween costumes, and according to a new poll conducted by Channel Mum, at least two of the costumes they stock were considered inappropriate by many parents.

“Duchess of Cambridge’s parents’ Party Pieces pushing sexualised costumes for girls aged just four,” the findings state.

