‘Shazam!’ Strikes $102M Overseas Bow; ‘Pet Sematary’ Digs $17M; ‘Dumbo’, ‘Us’ Top $200M WW – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE, writethru: Shazam! is the word at the international box office this weekend, with the Warner Bros/New Line/DC title striking past the $100M mark in its debut. On 40,000 screens in 79 offshore markets, the David F Sandberg-directed family superhero pic grossed $102M. The global opening is $158.6M when combined with domestic‘s strong start.

The Zachary Levi-starrer ranked as the No. 1 Hollywood pic in 60 out of its 79 debuts. It was the top film in the European region where it’s tracking on par with Ant-Man (it missed No. 1s in Italy and Spain where Dumbo held). Shazam! was also tops in Asia (outside China) coming in 12% above Guardians Of The Galaxy, and was No. 1 in Latin America at 11% above Ant-Man.

Overall, the overseas opening was on par with where Deadline sources saw Shazam! landing ahead of the weekend. I hear WB is quite happy with the results for a film that, while superhero in nature, does not feature a major marquee character. The bow is lower than some of the more aggressive thinking which can partly be attributed to the difficulty of humor connecting across cultures and to the China swing. The Middle Kingdom was the lead hub, but the FSS came in lower than projections with an estimated $30.9M. It finished the frame at No. 2, behind local actioner P Storm ($52M four-day cume), becoming the first superhero movie to miss No. 1 in a while — though per WB it topped Guardians Of The Galaxy by 15% at current rates.

As noted yesterday, word of mouth, along with P Storm’s strength, is thought to have dinged the Middle Kingdom with social and critics scores slipping as the youth-skewing American humor didn’t connect as well as hoped — the unfamiliarity of the character meant folks didn’t really know what to expect. The film experienced shrinkage across the session in China where it will recoup 25% of the box office. There isn’t much on deck from Hollywood in the coming weeks before Avengers: Endgame consumes the market on April 24. (Hellboy, which bows next weekend overseas, is getting a China release, although the date is not yet confirmed.)

Behind China, family/superhero-friendly Mexico led all play with $6.2M and topping the comps (+33% on GOTG and +40% on AM). The UK ($5.3M), Russia ($5.2M) and Brazil ($5.1M) round out the Top 5 markets.

In IMAX, Shazam! logged the best global WB opening for April and picked up $7.4M internationally.

Also new this frame was Paramount’s Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary. With $17.3M from 46 markets, it came in (like-for-like) 41% above Don’t Breathe, 37% above Mama, 14% over Lights Out and 5% ahead of Us. Russia was the lead play at No. 2 with $3.1M for Par’s biggest opening weekend on a horror title. The Jason Clarke-starrer was largely No. 2 or 3 in its bows.

Speaking of scary fare, Universal’s Us crossed $200M worldwide in the frame.

Elsewhere, Disney’s Dumbo also hit the global two-century mark. The overseas cume is $137.5M after a sophomore session of $39.6M in 55 material markets. The drop was 45% from last weekend’s opening.

In other Disney news, Captain Marvel is now the No. 9 global superhero film ever. It passed $1B during the week and has now grossed $1,037.6M worldwide. Internationally, Carol Danvers is the No. 7 superhero of all time at $663.5M.

Finally, Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody is singing its way to the $900M global threshold this week, now standing at $899.5M through Sunday.

Breakdowns on the films above and more have been updated below.

With a $102M overseas debut, WB/New Line/DC’s superhero landed within pre-weekend projections, but zoomed in lower than some of the more aggressive (non-WB) estimates which were seeing as high as $120M. That’s partly down to how China performed. After a strong Friday, the pic fell on Saturday and Sunday, impacted by what we hear from the ground was its youth-skewing nature. Anticipation had been that it would land closer to $45M. A lack of familiarity with the character likely confused the outcome, despite the good will that DC has built up after recent smash Aquaman. (The Tomb Sweeping holiday this weekend was a boon for WB’s Ready Player One last year, though the earlier film tied into gaming culture, had great social chatter and reviews and the muscle of Alibaba behind it.)

