We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word - Shazam! - this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam.

MyMovies, trailer, 2019, Action / Adventure, David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel