Sherlock star weighs in on whether the series will return

From Digital Spy

It's been two years since Benedict Cumberbatch played Sherlock Holmes on TV, but will we ever see him don the deerstalker hat again?

It's a question that's been on the minds of many Sherlock fans ever since that dramatic series four finale. But now Louise Brealey, who plays Molly Hooper, has shed some light on the chances of the show coming back.

Photo credit: Hartswood Films/Laurence Cendrowicz - BBC More

Chatting to Radio Times about her hopes of returning to Arthur Conan Doyle's world, Louise said: "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off.

"To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards."

It isn't too shocking to hear that the series is on the back burner, given that co-writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are currently sinking their fangs into a Dracula adaptation for the BBC.

Louise added that she and Una Stubbs, who plays Sherlock's landlady Mrs Hudson, are keen to get the band back together sometime in the future.

Photo credit: BBC More

Related: Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss reveal huge twist on Dracula mythology in their new series

"Una and I are always like, 'Wouldn't it be lovely to do another one?' she explained. "But unfortunately we’re not in charge of the decision making in the room.

"Me and Una went to the Sherlock Holmes Museum and we were chatting about how lovely it would be to see everyone again. Failing that, we could just meet for a curry. Or a Chinese, let's not narrow our options," she joked.



We were thinking more Eggs Benedict, Louise.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)