Simon Pegg promises Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie won't be 'Pulp Fiction in space'

When it was announced that Quentin Tarantino would be penning a Star Trek movie fans were obviously rather sceptical.

The director’s filmmaking style is rather different from what the sci-fi franchise is known for but Simon Pegg – who can next be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout – has reassured fans his film will be authentic.

”Everyone sort of assumes it’s gonna be like Pulp Fiction in space,” Pegg told Comingsoon.net. “But I think his devotion to Trek and his understanding of it…it won’t be ordinary, it’ll have him all over it, but it won’t be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about.

“He has an acute understanding of the story and he’d never do anything to tear it down. I haven’t read the treatment yet, but I might be able to in the next couple of weeks, so I’m excited about that.”

Star Trek 4 will be directed by SJ Clarkson the franchise’s first female director More

Tarantino’s film won’t be the next in the franchise; Star Trek 4 is being written by JD Payne and Patrick McKay with SJ Clarkson directing, the first woman to direct a Star Trek film.

According to Deadline, Tarantino took the idea to Paramount after raising it with Abrams, who is currently working on Star Wars: Episode IX, and the plan is to bring together a team of writers to bring it to life.

No one really knows yet what the idea Tarantino has for a new Star Trek movie, but he shared a few thoughts in the past while chatting on the Nerdist podcast, where he suggested a couple of episodes could be given the feature-length treatment.

“You could take some of the classic Star Trek episodes and easily expand them to 90 minutes or more, and really do some amazing, amazing stuff,” he said in 2015. “The obvious one would be ‘City on the Edge of Forever’ but everyone goes to that, and there’s a reason everyone goes to that. It’s one of the great stories, one of the great time travel stories.”

