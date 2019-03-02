Simon Pegg undergoes radical transformation for new film Inheritance: 'You've gone full Christian Bale'

Simon Pegg has undergone a drastic body transformation for a role in forthcoming thriller, Inheritance.

The 49-year-old actor’s personal trainer Nick Lower posted photos of the Shaun of the Dead star on Instagram, revealing he’s lost 19 pounds and four per cent body fat over the past six months.

Pegg’s fans were impressed by the photos with some commenting he was channelling Christian Bale in reference to the Batman actor who has undergone several transformations throughout his career.

You can see the results of Pegg’s transformation below.



In 2004, Bale lost 63 pounds for the role of Trevor Reznik in The Machinist, and recently piled on the pounds for Oscar-winning drama Vice, in which he played Dick Cheney.

Pegg’s transformation is for new film Inheritance, which also stars Lily Collins, Kate Mara and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford.

The film, due for release later this year, explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that “threatens to unravel and destroy their lives”.

Pegg will reprise his role of Benji Dunn in two brand new Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise. The most recent outing, Fallout, was one of the franchise's most critically-acclaimed since Brian De Palma's 1996 original.