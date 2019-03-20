'The Simpsons', 'Avatar' and 'Deadpool' appear on the Disney homepage after Fox deal

Bart Simpson, Deadpool, Earn Marks, Jake and Neytiri have all taken their place on the Disney Company homepage, following the closure of the deal between Fox and Disney.

Last night, the $71.3 billion acquisition of large parts of 21st Century Fox by the Mouse House completed, the legendary studio’s homepage now emblazoned with Fox-owned characters.

They take their place alongside the likes of Elsa from Frozen, Daisy Ridley’s Rey from the new Star Wars trilogy, and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

The meeting of the two media giants now creates one of the most powerful media companies in the world, with Disney looking at billions more dollars each year in revenue.

However, it’s thought that in saving $2 billion in cost savings through the deal, Disney could lay off anywhere between 4,000 and 10,000 people.

Deadpool has already hailed the arrival of his new paymasters…

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019





As well as the 20th Century Fox film studio, Disney will now control the likes of National Geographic, FX and has also now increased its stake in US streamer Hulu.

But it will first be focussing on the launch of Disney+, it’s own streaming service which is planning to take on the might of Netflix, and now with a vast amount of new content to shout about.



