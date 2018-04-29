The Simpsons creator Matt Groening on Apu racism row: 'People love to pretend they're offended'

Matt Groening holds up a drawing of Apu at the San Diego Comic-Con last year: Getty Images

The creator of The Simpsons has finally responded to the racism row surrounding fan favourite Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Matt Groening, who came up with America's beloved cartoon family in the late 1980s, appeared to dodge criticisms in a recent interview with USA Today.

The show's portrayal of a Indian convenience store clerk came under intense scrutiny after comedian Hari Kondabolu released the documentary 'The Problem with Apu' last year.

Asked if he had any thoughts on the criticisms of Apu as a stereotype, Mr Groening said: "Not really. I'm proud of what we do on the show.

The character has been criticised for perpetuating racial stereotypes More

"And I think it's a time in our culture where people love to pretend they're offended...We'll let the show speak for itself."

The man behind the voice of Apu, Caucasian American Hank Azaria, recently said he would be willing to step down from the role.

He said: “I think the most important thing is to listen to Indian people and their experience with it.

“I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers room…including how [Apu] is voiced or not voiced. I’m perfectly willing to step aside. It just feels like the right thing to do to me.”

He said that the controversy surrounding the character had come to his attention “more and more over the years.”

“The idea that anyone young or old, past or present, being bullied based on Apu really makes me sad,” he continued. “It certainly was not my intention. I wanted to bring joy and laughter to people.”

The Simpsons writers released an episode entitled “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” as a response to the mounting controversy.

In the episode Marge decided to read a book which was a childhood favourite of hers to Lisa. However during the story-telling, Marge realised the book was culturally offensive.

Speaking to camera, Lisa addressed the audience and said: “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

The episode received criticism by some who said the show was making light of the situation.

Showrunner Al Jean tweeted in response: “I truly appreciate all responses pro and con. Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular and more important right.”