Sir Elton John biopic remains ‘warts and all’ after rumours of cutting gay scene

There was speculation a scene featuring naked men would be removed.

Producers of Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman have said the film will still be “warts and all” despite speculation a romantic gay scene would be cut from the final edit.

The star’s own production company has said the film is unfinished and will offer an unfiltered glimpse of Sir Elton’s life.

Reports had suggested that the film would leave a nude scene, depicting the pop star and his lover, on the cutting room floor.

There was speculation that a short sequence featuring Taron Egerton as Sir Elton and Richard Madden as lover and manager John Reid was to be pulled at the request of Paramount to lower the film’s age rating.

Producers have responded to the claims by saying the film will remain an unflinching account of the openly gay star’s complex life.

A spokesman for Rocket Pictures, founded by Sir Elton, and Marv Films told the Press Association: “Following rumours and speculation in the press today we would like to reiterate that Rocketman is still unfinished.

“We are currently finalising the edit of the film to give audiences the fantastical, warts and all musical experience that Rocket Pictures, Marv Films, Paramount and Elton so passionately believe in delivering for audiences.”

Sir Elton announced that he was bi-sexual in the 1970s, and later came out as gay, before starting a relationship with his now-husband David Furnish.

Rocketman stars Egerton and Madden, alongside Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard as Sir Elton’s mother.

Rumours had suggested a scene showing the naked bodies of Madden and Egerton would be cut, and the story of the singer’s life would be sanitised, but it is understood no final cut has been decided.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall.