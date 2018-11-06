Sir Lenny Henry on diversity: It’s not enough to have more people in EastEnders

Sir Lenny warned that British broadcasters would ‘lose eyeballs if you don’t serve your audience’.

Sir Lenny Henry has called for the BBC and other broadcasters to do more to boost diversity, saying it’s “not enough to have more people in EastEnders and doing the weather”.

The funnyman and TV stars Adrian Lester and Meera Syal delivered a letter, signed by a string of stars, to 10 Downing Street, calling for tax breaks to effect change.

Sir Lenny Henry speaks to the media ahead of delivering a letter signed by a string of stars, to 10 Downing Street (PA)

He said that the BBC was making improvements, but that at the current rate of growth, it would take 40 years to get to the right levels.

“It is very frustrating to be here in the 21st century and still be talking about diversity and inclusion”, he told the Press Association.

The US and France are already making the sorts of changes campaigners are calling for, and it is wrong to think Britain is “at the forefront” of change, he said.

He added: “We need to up our game. Britain is good at producing ground-breaking, outrageous diverse stuff.

“But the make-up of people who create those programmes, the gatekeepers,… the diversity of that demographic needs to change.”

And he said, before entering 10 Downing Street: “Well-meaning people can make tokenistic choices that don’t help at all.

“If you’ve got a diverse group of people around the table, somebody will say, ‘We don’t do that’ or ‘We don’t think that’s right’. We can have those conversations.

“But if we’re not at the table we can’t have those conversations and that needs to change.”

Sir Lenny is calling for tax breaks to increase the representation of women, BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) and disabled people working behind the camera.

He called on the Government to take a “big step” to boost diversity.

And he said: “We expect best practice from the BBC. They are trying to change things from within and that’s to be applauded.

“But at this rate of growth, it’s going to take the BBC something like 40 years to achieve their 40% BAME, behind and in front of camera”.

“And its not enough to have more people in EastEnders and more people doing the weather. It’s not enough. It’s not enough just to have random people in programmes because they are trying to show there is a presence.”

(From second left) Adrian Lester, Sir Lenny Henry, Ade Adepitan, Nadine Marsh-Edwards, Marcus Ryder and Meera Syal, as they deliver a letter, signed by a string of stars, to 10 Downing Street, calling for tax breaks to effect change and boost diversity behind the camera (PA)

