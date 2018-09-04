Sir Patrick Stewart delights 'Star Trek' fans with Next Generation reunion

The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation (CBS)

The crew of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D all went out for dinner last night, and Star Trek fans are going wild.

Ahead of plans to reboot Star Trek: The Next Generation, stars of the series assembled for a meal, captured and posted by actress Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi on the show.

Pictured are Sir Patrick Stewart, aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Brent Spiner, aka Data, LeVar Burton, aka Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn, aka Worf, Sirtis and Gates McFadden, aka Beverly Crusher.

“The gang’s all here. Well most of them anyway,” she captioned.





Burton also dropped a few more pics too.





Suffice to say, it’s gone down very well indeed.

This picture chokes me up with love and nostalgia! #StarTrek #TNG played a big role in shaping my life in a positive way, and I appreciate every one of these fine people for that. 😊❤️🖖🏼 https://t.co/G35jHfUpxr — Alex Samaras (@BioAlex) September 4, 2018













It was announced that Sir Patrick will soon be returning for a new adventure in space (via CBS).

The series, announced officially last month, will focus on ‘the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life’, Stewart said.

In a tweet, he said: “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course.

“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018





He added to The Hollywood Reporter: “For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honour generations both new and old.”

The new series will be helmed by Alex Kurtzman, showrunner of recent series Star Trek: Discovery.

