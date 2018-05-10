Six former Jason Vorhees actors don their original Friday The 13th costumes

In a singularly terrifying move, six (count ’em) actors who have played horror movie maniac Jason Vorhees donned their costumes for a US horror convention.

Last weekend, the Texas Frightfest was treated to appearances by Steve Dash, Kane Hodder, C.J. Graham, Ken Kirzinger, Ted White and Tom ‘Roy’ Morga, who have all played the character in the Friday The 13th horror series.

All have appeared in movies including Friday The 13th Part 2, Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday The 13th: A New Beginning, Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan and Freddy vs. Jason.

And as such, they all busted out Vorhees’ varying looks over the years, from hillbilly chic, to garage overalls-meets-hockey mask terror.





The crew then posed for photos with fans, the eldest – by some margin – being 92-year-old veteran stuntman White, who played Jason in Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter in 1984.

Though it turned out not to be the final chapter.

Tom Savini, the actor, director, stuntman and make-up artist (who worked on the prosthetics for Friday The 13th parts one and four), and perhaps best known for his scene stealing role in From Dusk till Dawn, even got himself a snap.

The Jason's from Friday the 13th at @texasfrightmare pic.twitter.com/oGiguZdCWZ — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) May 9, 2018





The first movie emerged back in 1980, and considering its small budget, it was a worldwide hit.

There are have been 12 movies in all, the most recent being the rebooted Friday The 13th in 2009, which re-imagined the first four films in one.

