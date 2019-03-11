Six indisputable facts about Michael Jackson's abuse allegations

Jordan Chandler (right) was the first boy to publicly accuse Jackson of abuse in 1993 after his father became suspicious about his son and the star’s close relationship. Photo: Getty Images

The release of the explosive Leaving Neverland documentary has blasted accusations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson back into the spotlight.

And while the King of Pop was never criminally convicted, five men now allege they were groomed, abused and manipulated by Jackson as children in the 1990s.

In light of the new accusations, Yahoo has rounded up six of the most harrowing facts surrounding Jackson’s alleged abuse toward the boys: Jordan Chandler, Jason Francia, Gavin Arvizo, Wade Robson, and Jimmy Safechuck.

One boy could correctly identify the markings on the underside of Jackson’s penis

In 1993, Jordan Chandler drew a picture of the markings on the underside of Jackson’s penis for police and sealed his drawings were sealed in an envelope.

Months later, Jackson was subjected to a police strip search where authorities photographed his penis to compare it to a description given by Jordan – and they matched.

Police declared in 2005 that Jordan’s knowledge of Jackson’s body “could only have been acquired in the course of a close and intimate relationship with (him).”

The hallway leading to Jackson’s bedroom was laden with security measures

One of the Neverland Ranch’s endless baffling quirks, was how the hallway leading to Jackson’s bedroom covered by security cameras.

An additional security measure saw the area wired for sound so that the steps of anyone approaching would make ding-dong sounds – which would notify the singer of anyone approaching.

Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves the Santa Barbara County Courts during his molestation trial in 2003.

Michael Jackson paid out millions of dollars in damages to the boys who said he abused them

Jordan Chandler was the first boy to publicly accuse Jackson of abuse to police, after his father became suspicious about his son and the star’s close relationship.

However, the criminal investigation stalled when a separate civil suit was filed and was settled confidentially.

But court documents leaked to the media in 2004 revealed the payout included a $15 million USD trust fund for then-13-year-old Jordan, and $2 million up-front, along with $1.5million for each of his parents, and $5 million for their lawyer.

The settlement meant the criminal case against Jackson could not be taken further due to an apparent lack of victims willing to testify.

The parents of the alleged victims were given expensive gifts including houses and cars

The special treatment Jackson afforded to his alleged victim’s families is detailed throughout the Leaving Neverland documentary.





In addition to limo rides and trips on private jets, Jordy Chandler’s mother was reportedly flown to Monaco and Las Vegas and received a diamond bracelet.

Similarly, Jackson bought Jimmy Safechuck’s parents a house and Wade Robson’s mother a car – something briefly covered in the documentary.

Michael Jackson once admitted he thought there was nothing wrong with sharing his bed with boys

A decade after the initial accusations, the release of the Living With Michael Jackson documentary in 2003 reignited the public’s disdain towards Jackson’s behaviour around children.

Among his most worrying quips was the admission that he had “slept in a bed with many children” – and saw nothing wrong with the practise.

“It’s not sexual, we’re going to sleep. I tuck them in… It’s very charming, it’s very sweet,” he said in the documentary.

Asked in 2003 what a grown man would get out of a relationship with a young boy, Jackson explained: “I love, I feel, I think what they get from me I get from them….my greatest inspiration comes from kids.”

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane in 1988.

