'Slaughterhouse Rulez': Simon Pegg and Michael Sheen star in exclusive new clip

Simon Pegg is making his long-awaited return to the world of horror-comedy in Slaughterhouse Rulez, which arrives in cinemas on Halloween.

It’s been 14 years since Pegg – alongside Nick Frost and Edgar Wright – reinvented the genre in 2004’s Shaun of the Dead , but now he’s back and he’s even donning a cricket jumper, giving the film an oblique link to Shaun’s cricket-bat wielding exploits.

In Slaughterhouse Rulez though, Pegg’s character Meredith Houseman is a million miles from slacker Shaun, as he’s a faculty member at a prestigious boarding school. We’re thrilled to share a brand new look at Slaughterhouse Rulez, which introduces Houseman, and Michael Sheen’s headmaster, nicknamed The Bat, along with a wider look at the film.

Watch it above.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (L-R) Anonymous (Nick Frost), Protestor (Gary Golding) and Meredith Houseman (Simon Pegg) (2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved) More

As you can see, it looks set to be hilarious mix of If…. and Attack The Block, and features some of the best British comedy talent working today.

Here’s the synopsis: Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness… and they’re about to meet their match. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival…

Nick Frost also stars in the film, produced by Pegg and Frost’s new production company Stolen Picture, which is directed by former Kula Shaker star Crispin Mills.

Slaughterhouse Rulez is in cinemas this Halloween. Watch a trailer below.





Read more

First look at the Star Wars TV series

Evans signs off from Captain America

Jacko wanted to play 007