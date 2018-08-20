'Slender Man' and 12 other horror films inspired by disturbing true events





The Slender Man is out in cinemas this Friday (24 August), introducing a new paranormal threat to the horror film genre.

It’s not an original concept though, rather it’s based on the internet meme that first appeared in the Something Awful forums in 2009.

The supernatural child stalker was developed by forum members who were asked to edit the Slender Man into real photos to make them seem paranormal and uploaded them to the site.

The Slender Man movie is not the first to be inspired by the fictional legend; both 2013’s Entity and 2015’s Always Watching featured a similar character.

Here are 12 other horror movies that were inspired by real-life events.

Psycho (1960)



The reality: Shower-stalking mummy’s boy Norman Bates character was based on Ed Gein, who was arrested in 1957 for murdering two women – and digging up the corpses of countless others – who reminded him of his dead mum. A man with issues we suspect. The real Gein is below, accompanied by two US Marshals.

The Exorcist (1973)

The reality: The film took its inspiration from the last known Catholic-sanctioned exorcism in the United States, where priests attended to a 13-year-old boy after his parents complained about his aggressive behaviour. The facts are a little murky, so whilst there may be some truth to reports that the boy spoke in a demonic accent and moved objects with his mind; he almost definitely didn’t spin his head entirely round, levitate or talk gobbledygook.

Even spookier, however, is the so-called Exorcist curse, which afflicted the film’s crew. Depending on who you ask, between four and nine people involved with the movie died either in production or shortly after; whilst filming was repeatedly delayed by a spate of mysterious fires and serious on-set accidents.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

The reality: Wes Craven based his movie’s marvellous MacGuffin on a real-life condition that became known as Sudden Nocturnal Death Syndrome (SUNDS). The affliction was found in Cambodian refugees who suffered recurring nightmares, after which they refused to sleep, fearing death if they did. Some were even proved right as they died shortly after.

The Conjuring (2013)



