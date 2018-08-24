This Slytherin-Themed Wedding Photo Shoot Is the Ultimate Inspiration for Harry Potter Fans

Harry Potter fans who are getting ready to make the unbreakable (marriage) vow can rejoice, because Swish + Click Photography just created your dream Slytherin-themed wedding.

Christine Wright, a Houston based photographer, is so obsessed with the Harry Potter franchise she staged a photoshoot to create inspiration for couples who have been sorted into Slytherin House, and still want to remain “elegant on their wedding day.”

“A lot of couples have done the great hall or the forbidden forest, but I hadn’t seen a lot of house-centric weddings or styled shoots,” Wright tells PEOPLE.

Once they committed to the Slytherin idea, they created a mood board and called in local vendors from the Houston area to make the dream come to life for the photoshoot.

“I have always been a champion for couples who want to showcase their personality in their wedding day,” Wright says, “and I have a huge love for Harry Potter. I mean my business name ‘Swish + Click Photography’ is a clever play on a Harry Potter spell!”

“I have been seeing a lot of themes out there for weddings,” she adds, “but I see a lot of opportunity to take these themes to the next level, making them more elegant and approachable.”

