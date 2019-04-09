Smallville star Allison Mack pleads guilty in Nxivm sex cult case

Allison Mack, star of TV show Smallville, has pleaded guilty to racketeering charges for her role as part of an alleged sex cult in the US.

Mack had previously pleaded not guilty to a host of other charges, including sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and racketeering, but it’s thought that she has now agreed to a deal with prosecutors in the attorney’s office of the Eastern District of New York.

Yahoo Entertainment in the US has confirmed that she has now pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges.

Mack could face a maximum of 40 years in prison for the charges, relating to her involvement in the Nxivm cult.

Originally a marketing company, it has been accused of being a pyramid scheme which morphed into a cult, and then a sex trafficking operation led by its founder Keith Raniere.

Women involved in the cult were said to been physically branded and forced into sexual slavery.

Mack as Chloe Sullivan in Smallville (Credit: Warner Bros TV)

Speaking in court, Mack, who was first arrested last year, said: “This past year has been one of introspection and self-examination.

“It’s been a year of looking at what I’ve done the past four years. Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people. I was wrong.

“I must take full responsibility for my conduct, and that is why I am pleading guilty today. I am and will be a better person as a result of this.”

Mack herself has been accused of being one of the group’s slave masters within the Nxivm group, with the branding of women having been her idea.

Several others involved in the group are also facing trial, including Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram fortune.

Raniere is also accused of making and possessing child pornography.

The trial will begin at the end of April.



