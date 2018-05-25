'Solo': An exclusive sneak peek at the concept art that inspired the 'Star Wars Story'

Solo: A Star Wars Story occupies a curious space in that galaxy far, far away. Set in “the lawless time” between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope on locations never visited before onscreen, the film allowed the production team to explore untrodden territory and create brand-new vehicles, characters, and planets while still playing within the palette envisioned by George Lucas and original concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. The genesis of the spinoff film is explored in the newly released The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story, by Phil Szostak, which collects hundreds of pieces of concept art, sketches, and early computer renderings tracing the evolution of the film. Click through for Yahoo Entertainment’s exclusive sneak peek.

